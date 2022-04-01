‘Dublin Investment crucial for north west regeneration’ - Delargy

Investment from the Irish government in key north-south projects is crucial for the regeneration of the north west region, Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Delargy has said.

The Foyle representative was commenting ahead of a visit to Derry by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin this week when he will take part in a number of events including meeting with the North West Regional Cross-Border Group whose membership includes elected representatives from both Derry & Strabane and Donegal County Councils.

Pádraig Delargy said: “It is good to see An Taoiseach coming to Derry where I have no doubt that he will hear first-hand about the importance of Irish government support and investment in the regeneration of the entire northwest region.

“This is vital in terms of key infrastructure links like the A5 road to Dublin, in Further & Higher Education including the expansion of the Magee campus, and in economic development including cross-border tourism initiatives.

“All-Ireland cooperation and support has always made sense, but it is even more practical as we seek to rebuild and regenerate our economy in the wake of the pandemic.

“Sinn Féin's representatives on the group will certainly be making the case that we need to build on Irish government support if we are to maximise our potential.

“The Irish government also needs to be aware that the people here are increasingly looking to Dublin to stand up in the face of negative agendas being pursued by the British government.

“Whether it is Brexit, austerity, legacy or their latest attempt to renege on Irish language commitments, the people here need the Irish government to show leadership and a determination to confront all attempts by London to undermine our political process.”