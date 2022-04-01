Measures needed urgently to support households as inflation reaches 6.9 percent - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on the Government to wake up to the cost of living crisis and introduce targeted measures to support workers and families as prices continue to rise.

This follows news from Eurostat that prices rose by 6.9 percent in the past year.

Speaking today, the Donegal TD said:

“The cost of living crisis is hitting workers and families hard.

“News today that inflation has reached 6.9 percent is reflected in the higher prices people are paying for energy, food and rents.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has turbocharged inflation but the truth is that the cost of living crisis pre-dates it – inflation was already running at 5.5 percent in December.

“Ordinary workers and families are facing difficult choices, and they need support.

“We in Sinn Féin have called for sensible and targeted measures that will help households weather this cost of living crisis.

“But the Government is refusing to respond.

“The Minister for Finance has ruled out any response until October, but this crisis is being felt now.

“That isn’t credible and it isn’t good enough.

“The Government needs to wake up and introduce measures without delay.

“That means stepping up engagements with the Commission to reduce VAT on domestic energy bills to zero.

“And removing excise duty from home heating oil to reduce its cost.

“It means introducing cost of living cash payments to support low and middle-income households and increasing core social welfare rates to respond to rising costs.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for workers and families – it is time this Government wakes up and responds to the financial pressures they face.”