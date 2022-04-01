Archibald calls for red diesel changes to be reversed

Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has called on the British government to reverse the changes to red diesel entitlements which come into force today.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“The British government needs to reverse its decision to end the red diesel rebate.

"These changes will hit businesses in construction, quarrying and manufacturing which are already struggling with increased costs of materials and soaring energy prices and it will put jobs at risk.

"The British government needs to restore the red diesel rebate and take real action to support people with the cost-of-living crisis.

“This change to the entitlement to use red diesel won't reduce emissions but it will however increase revenues for the British Treasury, at a time when the Treasury is already benefiting from increased VAT receipts of rising costs.”