British government must do more to support workers and families with cost-of-living - Murphy

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy has said the British government must do more to support workers and families struggling with rising energy prices.

Speaking ahead of cost-of-living demonstrations taking place today, the Newry/Armagh representative said:

“The price of heating your home and putting fuel in the car continues to spiral out of control and people simply cannot afford it.

“Workers and families need urgent solutions to cut their household bills.

“This week saw the announcement of yet another hike in gas prices by Firmus which will add even more pressure to people who are already struggling.

“The British government need to immediately increase taxes on big energy corporations who are making an absolute fortune on the backs of ordinary people.

“And they should abandon their cruel plans to punish working families through increasing National Insurance payments which kicks in this month.

“Every effort must be made to support workers and families through the cost-of-living crisis and put money in their pockets.”