Sinn Féin announce motion to cut childcare costs by two thirds - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has announced the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to cut childcare fees for parents.

The motion, which will be debated on Tuesday, would cut childcare fees by two thirds for parents.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said:

"Childcare fees are far too high and families simply can't afford them. Many families are paying the same as a second mortgage or rent each and every month because childcare is so expensive.

"Too many parents, especially women, feel they cannot afford to go back to work as childcare fees are so high. This has to end.

"We have to cut the cost of childcare, so that families can get a break. Sinn Féin is bringing forward a motion in the Dáil next week which would cut childcare fees by two thirds.

"We are putting forward a detailed and fully costed plan to invest in childcare services to ensure fees are reduced.

“Our plan would see the government take on the cost of staff wages for childcare services, in exchange for the services cutting fees for parents.

“This would happen on a phased basis, meaning fees would be cut by one third in the first year and then by two thirds.

"Delivering this would cost an additional €267m in public investment for the childcare sector. This is an important investment in our children's futures.

"Cutting childcare fees would give families a much-needed break. Families across the state are under huge financial pressure as they struggle with the cost of living crisis, which has already seen energy bills, fuel costs, rent and groceries prices soar.

“Despite this crisis, the government refuses to act and deliver the changes that are urgently needed to address the cost of living crisis.

"Sinn Féin will stand up for families and ensure that they get a much-needed break from sky-high childcare costs. I am calling on all TDs to back our motion in the Dáil next week and ensure childcare costs are cut for parents."