Department of Health comments reported in Business Post highly concerning and warrant explanation - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that comments reported in the Business Post today are of a highly concerning nature and warrant a full explanation from the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt.

He said that the Secretary General has an opportunity to explain the remarks when the Health committee is in session on Wednesday.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The comments reported in the Business Post today are of a highly concerning nature, indicating that the agreed universal healthcare reform policy will not be implemented in full, and that the Department is working to a minimalist plan.

"When last questioned on this matter due to similar comments made in an email by the Secretary General of the Department to the CEO of the HSE, he said that he could have worded it better, spoke technically, and not once mentioned industrial relations as an issue.

"The comments as reported in the Business Post seem to suggest objection to a key Government policy within the Department on an entirely different level to what was indicated in the last committee session on the subject on February 16.

"I expect that the Secretary General will take the opportunity to clear the air when he is before the Health Committee on Wednesday."