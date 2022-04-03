Sinn Féin leadership to meet on tackling cost-of-living crisis and rebuilding economy - Murphy

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy has said the party leadership will meet in Belfast on Monday to discuss tackling the cost-of-living crisis and rebuilding the economy on the other side of the Assembly election.

Conor Murphy said:

“The Sinn Féin leadership will meet in Belfast on Monday morning to discuss the cost-of-living crisis, and the need to support workers and families who are really struggling with rising bills.

“I will update our team on rebuilding the economy on the other side of the Assembly election, and the importance of putting money back into people’s pockets.

“Sinn Féin’s priority is to make politics work and to demonstrate that real change is possible.

“Good government can deliver. That is what Sinn Féin wants.

“We need to build a stronger and fairer economy to create good jobs, and grow the economy so the next generation has a future here.

“And we need to support our small, family-run businesses and raise household incomes for workers and families.

“Time has now passed on delivering the three-year budget that would have delivered an additional £1 billion in funding to make strengthening the health service a priority.

“Sinn Féin is ready to roll up our sleeves as soon as the Assembly reconvenes following the election on May 5, get the Executive back up and running and financial help out the door to those who need it.”