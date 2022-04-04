Carbon Tax increase on home heating fuels and energy should be scrapped as households struggle with cost of living - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on the government to wake up to the cost of living crisis and scrap the Carbon Tax hike on home heating fuels and energy that is due to come into effect in May.

Speaking today, the Donegal TD said:

“Workers and families face increases in the cost of energy and home heating that they simply cannot afford.

“The cost of electricity, gas and home heating oil has spiralled and the government are failing to respond adequately.

“Instead of supporting households, they plan to m increase prices by increasing the Carbon Tax on home heating fuels in May.

“Sinn Féin have been consistent in calling for this Carbon Tax increase to be scrapped.

“The government said they were increasing the Carbon Tax to change people’s behaviour. People’s behaviour is already changing because of price rises - they are turning off the heating because they simply cannot afford it.

“Today a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Dr. Cara Augustenborg, echoed these views and called for the Carbon Tax hike to be deferred.

“It is time for the government to see sense.

“Households need support, not further price rises.

“Sinn Féin have called on the government to scrap the planned Carbon Tax hike and immediately introduce a package of measures to support workers and families.

“We will continue to hold this government to account until they change their position.”