Fuel Allowance must be extended by six weeks - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has urged the government to extend the Fuel Allowance before it is stopped this Friday.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“The Fuel Allowance is due to end this Friday. It is astonishing that the government would stop a vital support when workers and families are in the middle of a serious cost of living crisis.

“I am urging the government to extend the Fuel Allowance season by 6 weeks and then keep it under review.

“The government must also widen eligibility to include those in receipt of Working Family Payment.

“At a time when people are under huge financial pressures due to sky high rents, energy bills, petrol, groceries and other costs, it is outrageous that the government would abandon people. The government simply doesn’t get how serious this cost of living crisis is.

“People are struggling to stay on top of their bills. Many people are being forced to choose between heating and eating. This has to change. The government must act.

“Of course the government cannot do everything, but they can do much more than they are now. Extending the Fuel Allowance by 6 weeks would be a vital lifeline to families who need it. The government must grasp the urgency of this crisis and act now without any more delays.”

Note: Extending the Fuel Allowance by 6 weeks and widening eligibility to include those in receipt of Working Family Payment would cost €105m