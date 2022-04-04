IPCC report highlights need for acceleration in delivery of renewables - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, has this evening reacted to the latest IPCC report and highlighted the major role the energy sector here can play in reducing our carbon emissions by 51% by 2030.

The Meath East TD said;

“This major report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change further reinforces the need for urgent action to mitigate climate change.

“We know what needs to be done, we know how to do it, and now we need government to lead and deliver the just transition that will secure a liveable future.

“This report highlights that in order to limit global warming, major change in the energy sector will be required.

“Thankfully we have the tools, we have the know-how, but now we need a focus on rapid delivery.

“With our offshore wind potential, Ireland is uniquely placed to become a world leader in this field and reduce our emissions significantly.

“Unfortunately, action from the government in this area has been painfully slow. This IPCC report underpins the need for a major acceleration in the delivery of renewable energy.

“Under current plans, the next generation of offshore wind farms will not be producing electricity until 2026, while a microgeneration scheme that pays households for producing excess green electricity, is still not in place.

“This isn’t good enough. We need a step-change in the pace of delivery across the board.

“The report highlights the role hydrogen will play in sectors where electrification is not feasible, and Sinn Féin have been pushing the government here to fully exploit our unique offshore wind resource to become a leader in the production of green hydrogen.

“The report is unambiguous. It is now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C.”