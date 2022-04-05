Date needed for referendum on Presidential Voting Rights - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed a commitment from the diaspora minister that a referendum on extending presidential voting rights to those outside the state will take place before 2024.

The party’s Seanad leader called on the Irish government to outline a definite time frame.

Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

“The referendum on extending Presidential Voting Rights to citizens outside the state is a long-standing government commitment.

“As government has just returned from travelling the world, engaging our global diaspora, it is now time to show our citizens overseas that they are valued and have a stake in the life of Ireland.

“It is also crucial that citizens in the north of Ireland are no longer ‘left behind’ when it comes to votes electing our President.

“The government needs to outline the time frame and set a date for the holding of this referendum - now is the time.”