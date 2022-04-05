‘Fresh gas price hike a blow to workers and families’ - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said news of another 37 percent hike to Firmus gas prices in Belfast is a ‘huge blow’ for workers and families.

The North Belfast MP:

“News of another 37 percent hike to gas prices in Belfast by Firmus is a huge blow to workers and families who are already struggling with out-of-control heating prices.

“People need solutions to cut their household bills.

“The British government should immediately increase taxes on big energy corporations who are making a fortune from ordinary people and redirect the money into people’s pockets.

“And they should abandon their cruel plans to punish working families through increasing National Insurance payments which kicks in this month.

“After the election, the priority must be on getting an Executive together to get the £300 million out the door to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.”