Pandemic bonus delay piles on pressure for frontline workers struggling with cost of living - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD said the delay of providing the Covid-19 recognition payment to frontline healthcare workers will mean more distress for those dealing with a cost of living crisis.

The payment - originally expected to be paid in February or March to those who worked or trained in Covid-exposed healthcare environments/clinical settings - will now not be paid until June.

Teachta Farrell said:

“This will come as more bad news to frontline workers and their families, who are already having to grapple with a cost of living crisis that is fast becoming an emergency.

“The payment of up to €1,000 is not to be subject to income tax, USC, or PRSI, so it could go a long way. That is why it is so disappointing to hear that it has been pushed back.

“These frontline workers were first led to believe that the payment would be made in February or March, and now they have been told that it will be June.

“Given everything else that is going on, can they really have confidence that the June date will be met?”