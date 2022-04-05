Kathleen Funchion TD welcomes passage of Sinn Féin Dáil motion calling for a reduction in childcare fees

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has welcomed the passage of a Sinn Féin Dáil motion proposing a two-thirds cut in childcare fees for parents.

Teachta Funchion said:

"I welcome that my Dáil motion proposing a two thirds cut in childcare fees has passed this evening.

"Childcare fees are far too high and families simply can't afford them. Many families are paying the same as a second mortgage or rent each and every month because childcare is so expensive.

"Too many parents, especially women, feel they cannot afford to go back to work as childcare fees are so high. This has to end.

“Sinn Féin's plan would see the government take on the cost of staff wages for childcare services, in exchange for the services cutting fees for parents.

“This would happen on a phased basis, meaning fees would be cut by one third in the first year and then by two thirds.

"Delivering this would cost an additional €267million in public investment for the childcare sector. This is an important investment in our children's futures.

"Cutting childcare fees would give families a much-needed break. Families across the State are under huge financial pressure as they struggle with the cost of living crisis, which has already seen energy bills, fuel costs, rent and groceries prices soar.

"I welcome that the government has not opposed the motion. I will be seeking a meeting with the Minister about how we can progress Sinn Féin's plan to ensure that it takes effect as soon as possible."