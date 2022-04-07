Undocumented scheme needs inter-departmental collaboration to succeed - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration Pa Daly TD has welcomed progress made on the government's Undocumented Scheme, but urged them to do more to drive uptake of the scheme.

Speaking after figures on the scheme were released to Sinn Féin, Teachta Daly said:

“When the scheme was being proposed, Sinn Féin called for a number of steps to ensure this once in a lifetime opportunity for many was grasped.

“The initial signs are that there has been a solid response to the scheme, with applications being made in respect of 4,615 people for the undocumented aspect of the scheme. I am particularly heartened that Kerry has seen 52 applicants and hope this number will increase.

“There is some cause for concern in respect of the International Protection strand of the scheme, which has seen only 1,231 applicants out of approximately 4,000 eligible applying.

“With the scheme due to close in August, I would appeal to the government to redouble its efforts to promote the scheme through NGOS and especially within IPAS facilities.

"The Minister for Justice should liaise with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth on how this can be done."