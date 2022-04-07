Collective bargaining by recognised trade unions 'best way to deliver for workers' - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O'Reilly TD has called on the Tánaiste to deliver collective bargaining rights for workers recognised trade unions, pointing out that this is the "best way to deliver for workers during these extraordinary times".

Speaking in the Dáil this morning, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Tánaiste, you have said previously that workers deserve a pay rise, and you have reinforced that here today.

“The best way for workers to achieve a pay rise is through collective bargaining by their recognised trade unions.

“Unfortunately, the government continues to pursue a purely voluntarist model, and this has not delivered for workers, and it has definitely not delivered for workers in the private sector.

“During these extraordinary times with inflation running at the highest level in decades, workers need to be able to bargain for better conditions.

“Similarly, the government must address other out-of-pocket expenses for workers, such as extreme childcare costs, the cost of healthcare, insurance, education, rent and housing, amongst others.

“Only by giving workers the tools to bargain for themselves, as well as reducing excessive costs, can workers have a chance of living decent and happy lives.”