Kearney and McManus welcome EU progress on access to medicines

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson Declan Kearney and Sinn Féin MEP Chris McManus have welcomed the EU Parliament's vote to pass the legislation that would allow medicines to travel freely into the north from Britain.

Chris McManus said:

"The passing of this legislation will ensure that people in the north can continue to access health and medical supplies which are vital to helping people manage illness and lifelong conditions.

“This move underlines the EU's commitment to make the protocol work and for MEPs to look for solutions and approach issues in the spirit of goodwill.

“The moves by the EU today demonstrate its willingness to resolve outstanding issues.

“The EU has honoured the commitments made by Maroš Šefčovič last year that they wanted to resolve checks pertaining to medicines.”

Declan Kearney added:

“We now need to see the British government approaching negotiations in the same way and to seriously engage with the European Commission on proposals on SPS, Customs and governance.

“The reality is that the Protocol is here to stay, it provides the north with dual market access which is essential for businesses.

“Sinn Féin remains focused on ensuring the Protocol can work to the benefit of everyone in the time ahead.”