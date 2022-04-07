Little progress in latest government housing report - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Q1 2022 progress report on the government’s housing plan.

He said that precious little progress in tackling the housing crisis is evidenced in today’s report and that it was little wonder then that the government avoided a press conference to launch it.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Today the government published the third so-called progress report on its housing plan.

“Unlike previous reports, there was no high-profile press conference with the Taoiseach or Minister for Housing.

“Despite widespread expectation that a press conference was to be organised today, we learned early this morning that the anticipated event was not scheduled.

“Given that precious little progress in tackling the housing crisis is evidenced in today’s report, there is little wonder then that the government avoided a press conference launch.

“The government housing plan is not working. Since the plan was published six months ago, the housing crisis is getting worse.

“Homelessness has increased by 16% since September, with the latest figures showing 9,492 people living in emergency accommodation.

“According to Daft.ie, asking rents have increased on average by 10.3% across the state annually. The west of the country is bearing the brunt of these rises, with increases of 20.1%, 19.5% and 24.3% recorded in Mayo, Sligo and Donegal respectively.

“Numerous reports have shown that house price inflation continues unabated. The latest figures from Daft.ie show that in the first three months of 2022, prices have increased by 8.4% across the state.

“Again, prices are rising astronomically in the west of the state with Galway, Leitrim and Cavan facing rises of 21%, 26% and 18% respectively.

“On top of all of this, the government has not made it clear how they are going to meet the medium to long term housing needs of the Ukrainian refugees who are arriving.

“The government’s housing plan is no longer fit for purpose. It is therefore, little wonder they are not willing to take questions from journalists on its progress.

“The government must be honest with people. The plan is defunct.

“We need a new plan that leaves no one behind - a new plan that delivers secure and affordable homes for those experiencing homelessness, people on local authority waiting lists, families hoping to buy and home or rent at an affordable rate and for the thousands of people seeking refuge from Ukraine.”