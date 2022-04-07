Sinn Féin meet Electoral Office on registration deadlines - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has met with the Chief Electoral Officer over rising concerns on a significant drop in applications to vote by post or proxy in the upcoming Assembly election.

The Sinn Féin Director of Elections said:

“Today, we met with the Chief Electoral Officer ahead of next week’s deadline for applying to vote by post or proxy in the Assembly election.

“I am deeply concerned that because of unnecessary bureaucracy involving the introduction of an additional Digital Registration Number, there has been a substantial drop in applications to vote by post or proxy in the upcoming Assembly election and also a significant number of applications being rejected.

“Sinn Féin raised our concerns in relation to the Digital Registration Number (DRN) introduction and these concerns have come to pass.

“This will result in many thousands of people being denied their vote, including people who are unable to leave their home due to illness, or who will be away on holidays on 5th May.

“It has placed an unnecessary obstacle in the way of people who wish to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“This issue must be resolved as quickly as possible to ensure people can vote in May’s election.”