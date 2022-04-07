Fishing communities being neglected by successive governments - MacManus

Fishing communities being neglected by successive governments - MacManus



Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has again expressed frustration at the Irish Government’s continued neglect of coastal communities and fishing industry.



Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, MacManus highlighted how Brexit damaged the fishing sector in Ireland more than any other member state.



MEP MacManus said:



“It’s clear that Irelands fishing sector has been walloped by Brexit, as the trade deal amounts to a 15% overall cut to our fishing quota.



MacManus went on to call for Irish fishermen to have a quota for species that have recently populated Irish waters.



“We need the Government in Dublin to fight for Irish fishermen to have a quota for species relatively new to our waters, like Bluefin Tuna.



MacManus concluded by expressing his anger at government neglect of the Irish fishing sector



“Representing the island nation of Ireland - I get angry when I see our coastal and fishing communities being neglected by successive governments despite being an island with huge potential. What we need is a government that is prepared to stand up for our fishermen. ENDS



----------



Chris MacManus MEP addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the difficulties facing Ireland's coastal communities and fishing industry.

