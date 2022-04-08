Buckley welcomes Health Committee backing to keep Owenacurra centre open

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East Pat Buckley has welcomed the call by the Oireachtas Health Committee for a reversal of the decision to close the Owenacurra mental health facility in Cork.

The service, which is home to 19 residents, has been facing closure for months despite a popular local campaign opposing this decision.

Teachta Buckley said:

“I am very glad that the local people who have been so vocal in their opposition to this move are now supported by the Oireachtas Health Committee who have heard a great deal of evidence surrounding the case.

"Owenacurra is a vital mental health service which many people depend on locally for in patient and out patient care. It is currently home to 19 residents and the threatened closure has been a massive stress on them and their families, who are already dealing with the impact of prolonged mental health treatment.

"The decision is at odds with the mental health strategy of the government and would have only negative effects on mental health care in the area. Reform and improvement of services must be done in tandem with continuing care. We have seen too many services close in the past and never be replaced.

"I will continue to work with the local community, the committee and Sinn Féin to see that Owenacurras services are not lost.”