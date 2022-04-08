MacManus Meets with EU Parliament President

MacManus Meets with EU Parliament President

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. Speaking after the meeting, MacManus commented on the important role that the EU has played in supporting the Irish Peace Process.

Speaking from Strasbourg, MacManus said:

“I was delighted to meet the European Parliament’s new president, Roberta Metsola. The meeting touched on a number of important issues facing Ireland and the EU, including her recent visit to the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv.

“As a Sinn Féin MEP representing the border region of Ireland, protecting the Good Friday Agreement and Ireland from the harmful impacts of Brexit has been my main priority.

“I updated President on the debate on the Protocol with regard to the Assembly elections and the likelihood that a strong pro-Protocol majority will be returned on 5 May.

“I stressed the important role the EU Commission, especially Commissioner Šefčovič, is playing in engaging directly with elected representatives, businesses and civic organisations in the North. I urged a wider discussion on how best the European Parliament can live up to its commitment to engage in direct dialogue with the Belfast Assembly. Such a dialogue can be helpful following the election in order to ensure that the incoming Assembly and Executive have a direct line of communication with which to influence EU laws that apply to the north of Ireland as part of the implementation of the Protocol.

MacManus concluded:

“It is always worth recalling the important role that the European Union has played in supporting the Irish peace process. I am confident that President Metsola and the European Parliament will continue to articulate it’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement - in all its parts.” ENDS