O’Hara and O’Reilly call on LISK Ireland to recognise workers’ trade union

Sinn Féin representative for Galway East, Louis O’Hara, and Sinn Féin spokesperson on workers’ rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, have called on the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to intervene and instruct LISK Ireland to recognise the Labour Court recommendation calling on them to engage with their workers’ trade union, SIPTU.

Lisk workers held a one-day work stoppage at the plant last Monday and will hold another work stoppage next Thursday if the company still refuses to engage with their union.

Representative O’Hara said:

“There has been ongoing industrial action at LISK Ireland in Gort, County Galway because of the company’s refusal to engage with the workers’ recognised trade union, SIPTU.

“This is despite a Labour Court recommendation that the company should recognise the workers' trade union and negotiate with SIPTU on a collective agreement for workers at the electronic component manufacturing plant.

“This is incredibly poor form from LISK, to put it mildly. We have industrial relations machinery in this State to address such issues and give instruction to both parties to achieve an amicable way forward, however, LISK are completely disregarding the Labour Court recommendation.”

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Workers at LISK had no option but to go on strike due to a management refusal to respect a Labour Court recommendation that the company engage in negotiations with their union.

“The workers and SIPTU remain open to dialogue, but they have been met with a wall of silence.

“This is just another case of an incredibly wealthy company ignoring their workers, ignoring trade unions, and ignoring the Labour Court.

“The situation further highlights the need to legally enshrine collective bargaining rights for workers’ recognised trade unions.

“The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment should intervene and publicly call on LISK Ireland to engage with SIPTU on behalf of the workers.”