Delargy condemns petrol bomb attack

Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy has condemned a petrol bomb attack on a police officer in the Creggan area.

Pádraig Delargy said:

“The petrol bomb attack last night on a police officer in the Creggan area was disgraceful and I utterly condemn it.

“The officer sustained an injury to his hand, but we could have been facing a very different scenario.

“Those behind this reckless attack have shown a callous disregard for the entire community.

“I appeal for anyone with information on this attack to report it to the police.”