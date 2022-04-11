Delargy condemns petrol bomb attack
Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy has condemned a petrol bomb attack on a police officer in the Creggan area.
Pádraig Delargy said:
“The petrol bomb attack last night on a police officer in the Creggan area was disgraceful and I utterly condemn it.
“The officer sustained an injury to his hand, but we could have been facing a very different scenario.
“Those behind this reckless attack have shown a callous disregard for the entire community.
“I appeal for anyone with information on this attack to report it to the police.”