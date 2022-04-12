Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD welcomes US move to impose sanctions on Kinahan crime gang
Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South Central Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has welcomed today’s decision by the US Treasury Department to include senior members of the Kinahan crime gang on its Office of Foreign Assets Control list.
Speaking today, Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:
“I want to commend the Gardaí on this initiative and very much welcome today’s move by the US government to impose sanctions on senior members of the Kinahan crime gang.
“It is a hugely significant step that will assist in putting this gang and their associates out of business.
“As a TD for Dublin South Central, I know the devastation these criminals have brought to working class communities right across Dublin and beyond.
“They shamelessly exploit the vulnerability and naivety of youth, and pressurise otherwise good people to make life-changing bad choices.
“They promise glitz and glamour but only deliver death and devastation.
“Making sure the Gardaí are fully resourced to take these people on, in addition to international moves like the one today, are the only way to take out these criminals; which form an international organisation. Today’s move is a very welcome step.”