Archibald welcomes new report on an all-island economic co-operation

The East Derry representative:

"I welcome this report which highlights very significant support for an all-island approach to key economic, social, environmental and wellbeing challenges.

"It also highlights the potential for greater ambition, collaboration and action to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.

"The report recommends that further action on cooperation should now be considered by the Irish government and the North South Ministerial Council and others with an interest in all-Ireland cooperation and engagement.

"It is clear there are significant opportunities through developing the all-island economy and in deepening cooperation on social, environmental and other issues.

"It makes no sense on an island this size that we would have separate systems of taxation, and separate education, health and public services.

"Post Brexit, there is a growing conversation and debate across this island on Irish unity.

"We need to ensure this is planned for and everyone should have the opportunity to have their voice heard in this process.

"The Irish government must now establish a Citizen's Assembly to provide a forum to plan for constitutional change.

"In the interim we must explore all opportunities, such as those highlighted in this report, for greater all-Ireland cooperation."