Hugely significant day in fight against Kinahan drugs cartel - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said that today’s intervention by the US authorities, in collaboration with the Gardaí, is a hugely significant step in efforts to put the Kinahan drugs cartel out of business.

Teachta McDonald said:

“I want to commend An Garda Síochána for their relentless determination in pursuing the Kinahan gang not just in Ireland, but also working alongside law enforcement agencies across the globe.

“Today’s intervention by the US authorities, in collaboration with the Gardaí, is a hugely significant step in efforts to put the Kinahan drugs cartel out of business and behind bars where they belong. There can be no safe haven for their activities anywhere in the world.

“Many families and communities across the city of Dublin and beyond will be relieved at today’s development. So many young men have lost their lives in the senseless violence linked to this drug cartel.

“While justice remains to be achieved for a large number of grieving families, there is a sense of relief that real progress is being made against an organisation which has preyed upon their communities for decades.

“The Gardaí will continue to have the country’s full support in their fight against these cartels, and we must ensure they have all the resources they need to do this vital work.”