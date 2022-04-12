Sinn Féin will prioritise investment in health services - O’Neill

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill has said Sinn Féin will invest an extra £1 billion in the health service to recruit more nurses and tackle waiting lists.

Speaking after meeting representatives from the Royal Colleges of Nurses (RCN), Michelle O’Neill said:

“Sinn Féin are listening to the voices of nursing. Strengthening our health service and supporting our health and social care workers is a priority for Sinn Féin.

“Today, I have met with the Royal Colleges of Nurses (RCN) and yesterday I met with domiciliary care workers who are working on the frontline in our hospitals and in the community.

“We recognise the huge pressure that they and the health service are under.

“That is why Sinn Féin will invest an extra £1 billion in the health service over the next three years to recruit more nurses and doctors and tackle waiting lists.

“Health and social care deserve safe staffing legislation, a workforce plan, and measures to stem the increasing numbers of nurses who are leaving the service.

“From day one after this election, we will be ready to go back to the Executive and work with others so that we are able to meet the health and social care needs of our citizens and our communities.”