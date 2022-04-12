Kearney welcomes positive Spanish government intervention in support of GFA & Protocol

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has welcomed an expression of strong support from the Spanish Foreign Affairs ministry for the Good Friday Agreement and the Protocol.

The Party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“I welcome the positive intervention of support from the Spanish Foreign Affairs ministry for both the Good Friday Agreement and the protections provided by the Protocol, which specifically guards against a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“This follows strong statements of support for the peace process from lawmakers across Europe and the US in recent months. These interventions amplify on continuous international diplomatic and political commitment to the Irish peace process over three decades.

“Senior government figures and politicians from across the world have noted the failure of Boris Johnson’s Tory party to uphold its obligations under international law with regard to operation of the Protocol, and to implement and protect the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts.

“The Protocol provides huge opportunities for our regional economy to continue trading into the EU single market and benefiting from increased job creation and investment.

“Local businesses, farmers, manufacturers and workers want certainty and solutions in the talks between the EU and the British government. That must continue to be our shared focus.”