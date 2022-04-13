Government failing rural communities through inaction on home heating oil - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection and Rural Development, Claire Kerrane TD, has warned that the government is failing rural communities through inaction on home heating oil costs.





One third of households across the State rely on home heating oil and this is higher in the Western region in particular.





Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:





“The Government’s announcement of VAT cuts on gas and electricity will not provide the cost of living supports that rural communities need.





“The temporary cut in VAT on fuel bills from May to October will apply only to gas and electricity, but does not include home heating oil. The government has missed an opportunity to take a vital step to support people affected by the cost of living crisis.





“Of course, all measures to help households with soaring costs are welcome. However, it is very concerning that the Government have chosen to exclude home heating oil from the VAT relief, a move which will disproportionately impact older people and rural households. We know that these groups are under huge financial pressure already and the government should have been taking steps to give them more support.





“The Government have hailed the measures announced today as offsetting carbon tax increases due to kick in on May 1st. They are essentially giving with one hand and taking with the other.





“The cost of home heating oil has doubled in recent months, the upcoming carbon tax increase will add to these costs and there are no supports to deal with this reality.





“People are under huge financial pressure due to the out of control cost of living crisis. The Government needs to act urgently to ensure people get the support they need now.”