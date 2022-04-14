‘New pub opening hours bring laws into 21st century’ – Hargey

Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey has said the beginning of normal opening pub opening hours at Easter has brought our laws into the 21st century.

The communities minister said:

“For the first time, pubs will be able to open and close on normal hours over the Easter weekend thanks to the historic change in the law that we delivered last year.

“This has modernised our pub opening hours and drinking laws and brought them into the 21st century while also driving millions of pounds into our economy.

“Our bars, restaurants, local economy and workers will also benefit from these new hours on what is one of the busiest times of the year. I wish them well this weekend.”