“Hate crimes are an attack on freedom, compassion and love” – MacManus

Sligo MEP describes Sligo murders as an example of “ humanity at its worst”

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus has described the recent murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee as a callous attack.

MacManus said, “Current Garda inquiries suggest that these murders were hate crimes and they believe both men may have been victims of an individual motivated by homophobia.”

Firstly let me say we stand with every member of the LGBTI+ community. Your diversity should be celebrated and protected and never threatened by such evils. The people of Sligo and indeed the entire island of Ireland stands with you. The murders of Aidan and Michael are an example of humanity at its worst. Hate crimes are an attack on freedom, compassion and love. Such actions will not be tolerated.”

“My sincere condolences go to the families, friends and neighbours of Aidan and Michael at this time. I cannot imagine how devastating this news is for people close to the victims. This is a needless loss of life and the people of Sligo are in shock. The violent nature of these deaths is very worrying and It’s very hard for anyone to make any sense of what has happened.”

MacManus concluded “We must trust and support the investigative process and any subsequent judicial procedures. These events must not lead to hate of any other minority community. Hate brought us here. Only understanding and compassion can bring us to a better place as a community.” ENDS