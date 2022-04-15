Belfast City Hall and Newry Council Buildings to light up in condolences on death of Michael Snee and Aiden Moffitt - Mason

Sinn Féin councillor Cathy Mason has said Newry, Mourne and Down Council Buildings and Belfast City Hall will be illuminated tonight in a show of solidarity against homophobic hate and out of respect for all grieving the loss of Michael Snee and Aiden Moffitt in Sligo.

Cllr Mason said:

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families, friends and neighbours of Aidan and Michael at this time.

“Sinn Féin stands with every member of the LGBTQI+ community.

“The diversity of the LGBTQI+ community should be celebrated and protected, and never threatened by evils like homophobia.

“Hate crimes are an attack on freedom, compassion and love. Such actions have no place in our society.”