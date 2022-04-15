The vision of 1916 remains our reference point for the new Ireland - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Party Chairperson Declan Kearney writing in his weekly Blog for An Phoblacht has reminded everyone that the Good Friday Agreement – 24 years old this month - provides for democratic constitutional change. A united Ireland he believes will come about through a “process of incremental, phased transition”. This emphasises the importance of a national Citizens’ Assembly.

Declan Kearney said: “Reunification will be brought about through a process of incremental, phased transition. That is why the proposal to convene a national Citizens’ Assembly on the future of the island as a first step makes so much sense.