Ó Donnghaile welcomes BBC decision to show Ulster Championship games

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has today welcomed news that the BBC will show six live GAA Ulster championship games.

Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

"News that the BBC have increased their live coverage of the Ulster senior football championship is positive and comes on the back of a significant campaign undertaken by GAA members and supporters as well as a broader BBC audience and licence fee payers.

"The live broadcast of these games will be welcomed by GAA fans across Ulster and Ireland.

"My party colleague Sinéad Ennis and I have continually raised the issue of live GAA coverage by the BBC and it is great to see it taken onboard.

"We look forward to another successful Ulster championship shown on the BBC."