Minister must ensure audit into CAMHS is comprehensive - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has called on Minister Mary Butler to ensure the nationwide audit into CAMHS is "comprehensive and thorough".

Reports emerged over the weekend that Former Chair of the Mental Health Commission John Saunders told the Minister that the HSE has narrowed the scope of the national audit "too much", which is therefore not following the recommendations of the Maskey report.

Teachta Ward said:

“It was very concerning to read reports at the weekend that the scope of the nationwide audit into CAMHS has been narrowed.

“The original report by Dr. Sean Maskey found that of 1,300 children who attended South Kerry CAMHS, there was clear evidence that 46 of them suffered significant harm. Its report also found that 227 children being treated by a junior doctor employed by the service had been exposed to the risk of significant harm.

“In April 2021 I called for an immediate comprehensive nationwide audit of all CAMHS services. This process did not start until almost a year later.

“Giving the delay it is extremely worrying to read reports that the HSE will begin its audit by focussing on CAMHS cases involving young people with ADHD, before potentially broadening the scope of the audit later.

“This is not in line with the recommendations of the Maskey report which did not just focus on children with ADHD.

“Former Chair of the Mental Health Commission John Saunders has outlined his concerns in a letter to the Minister.

“Minister Butler must ensure that the nationwide audit into CAMHS is comprehensive and thorough."