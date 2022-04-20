"The international community must not give up on peace in Palestine" - Chris MacManus MEP

"The international community must not give up on peace in Palestine" - Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus believes that the international community is neglecting its obligation to help deliver peace in Palestine. MacManus, a member of the European Parliament’s Delegation to Palestine, said:

“Events in Gaza and Jerusalem this week reminded us that the lack of a lasting solution to the conflict means regular eruptions of violence are all but certain.

“In what is an important time of the year for Christianity, Judaism and Islam, the message of reconciliation should be front and centre.

“Regrettably, we’ve seen an exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Gaza, Israeli soldiers raiding the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israelis and Palestinians killed periodically, and clashes between settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank.

“The internationally accepted solution is for two states, but its implementation is being delayed because Israel knows that this would mean giving up land it has illegally seized in the West Bank. Israel expresses sparse interest in this solution while actively chipping away at its workability, through the seizing of more Palestinian land.

“This has been allowed to prevail because of the international community’s half-hearted commitment to punishing Israel for breaking international law.

“It is shocking that the recognition of Israel as implementing apartheid, outlined in a recent UN expert report, did not result in any significant condemnation from the United Nations.

“Sinn Féin believes that justice delayed is justice denied and what is required is measures to combat the Israeli government’s flouting of international law.

“Sinn Féin is therefore calling on the Irish Government to utilise its place on the UN Security Council to build support for concrete action, as a return to a rules based legal order is the first step in delivering the two-state solution.” ENDS