MacManus Commends Work of Connect Family Resource Centre in Drogheda
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Connect Family Resource Centre in Drogheda for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to Connect FRC with his Sinn Féin colleagues Imelda Munster TD and Cllr Joanna Byrne.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was delighted to visit Connect FRC at their resource centre at Moneymore, Drogheda recently. We had a very positive engagement with the staff there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Drogheda Town.”
“Connect FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to people of all ages focused on areas such as family support, youth development, Garda diversion and counselling to name but a few. Their catchment area covers a large part of Drogheda Town, and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis. It was fantastic to see their plans for a new building which will enable them to expand the services provided.”
“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Connect FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Louth and across the State.” ENDS
Pictured at Connect Family Resource Centre are (L-R): Cliodhna Cunningham, Ciara O'Shea, Clodagh Naughton, Imelda Munster TD, Cllr Joanna Byrne, Chris MacManus MEP, Julie Aspell.