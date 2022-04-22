Dedicated Enterprise Agency Needed For SMEs - MacManus
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called for the establishment of an Enterprise Agency specifically to focus on helping our SMEs. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after visiting Jennifer’s Travels, a barge hire business based at Bell Harbour in Monasterevin, alongside his Sinn Féin colleagues Patricia Ryan TD and Cllr Noel Connolly.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was delighted to visit Paul Wallace at the family-run Jennifer’s Travels in Monasterevin recently alongside my Sinn Féin colleagues Cllr Noel Connolly and Patricia Ryan TD. Jennifer’s travels provide a very enjoyable and unique experience and it is easy to see why the business has proved popular with locals and tourists alike.”
“Jennifer’s Travels is a huge asset for the region in terms of attracting tourism to the area, which brings employment and many spin-off benefits for other local businesses. I have previously stressed the importance of promoting and developing the Ireland’s Ancient East initiative in order to encourage even more tourists into the local area and help Kildare reach its full potential.”
“It is also vital that small businesses such as Jennifer’s travels receive adequate support from the State to enable them to grow and prosper. Almost 70% of people employed in Ireland are employed in Small and Medium Enterprises but speaking to these businesses they often feel that they have been left behind, and that successive governments prefer to focus on Foreign Direct Investment instead of helping indigenous industry.”
“Small and medium sized enterprises (SME) are the life-blood of the Irish economy – they must be supported, fostered, and helped by the State. There are many opportunities for our SMEs to access and exploit, but to do this they need help, advice, and expertise regarding securing investment and expanding their operations.”
“The greatest potential for jobs growth is within our SME sector, and they must be a priority when it comes to fostering indigenous industry and ensuring job creation.”
“Therefore, the establishment of a new Irish Enterprise Agency focused on scaling existing Irish businesses and providing a strong agency for non-export focused start-ups and established businesses would significantly benefit workers and the economy. It will not only help create new business, but it will also help existing SMEs to expand and deliver more jobs, as well as balanced regional growth. Sinn Féin will continue to press for such an agency to be established to help our SMEs to grow.
“Finally I want to thank Paul for having us in Monasterevin and I wish Jennifer’s Travels continued success.” ENDS
Pictured are Chris MacManus MEP (left) and Paul Wallace (right) on board one of Jennifer’s Travels barges