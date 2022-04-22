Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD welcomes UAE move to freeze Kinahan cartel assets

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South Central Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has welcomed the decision by the United Arab Emirates to freeze the assets of the Kinahan organised crime gang.

Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:

“I want to welcome yesterday’s announcement by the United Arab Emirates that they are to freeze the assets of the Kinahan crime gang, and I have written to the Ambassador of the UAE to Ireland to extend my thanks for this move.

“This follows last week’s important decision by the US government to impose sanctions on senior members of the gang, and is another significant step that will assist in putting them and their associates out of business.

“As a TD for Dublin South Central, I know the devastation these criminals have brought to communities right across Dublin and beyond.

“Making sure the Gardaí are fully resourced to take these people on, in addition to international moves are the only way to take out these criminals; which form an international organisation. I would urge other countries to follow suit.

“Ensuring that working class communities are supported in their efforts to direct young people from the false hope of glitz and glamour that these thugs promise is also essential.”