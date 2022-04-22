InvestNI needs to promote regional balance and support small local businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said InvestNI must do more to support small local businesses, bring jobs to the regions and maximise the potential of the all-island economy and the opportunities of continued access to the EU market under the protocol.

Speaking after meeting with the InvestNI Review Panel along with Pearse Doherty TD, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“Pearse Doherty TD and I had a constructive discussion with the InvestNI Review Panel on the need for InvestNI to deliver on a clear economic mission which aims to create a productive, sustainable and regionally balanced economy with good jobs.

“InvestNI must do more to support small local businesses and entrepreneurs alongside attracting foreign direct investment.

“The potential of the all-island economy and the opportunities of our unique ability to access both the EU and British markets through the protocol must be maximised to bring investment and create jobs, and businesses must be supported to do so."