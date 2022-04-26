Government backbenchers should seize golden opportunity to stop turf sale ban by supporting Sinn Féin motion - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has urged government backbenchers to seize "their golden opportunity" to stop the turf sale ban by supporting Sinn Féin's motion tonight.

Ms McDonald made the call following Leaders' Questions this afternoon where she told the Taoiseach that the proposed ban was unfair to rural households, unworkable and should be stopped.

Teachta McDonald said:

"The Taoiseach has refused to stop the turf sale ban from proceeding. Now it is over to those Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs from rural areas who have gone to great lengths telling their constituents that they are opposed to this ban.

"Sinn Féin's motion before the Dáil this evening calls for the ban to be stopped. The motion presents these TDs with their golden opportunity to follow-through on what they have said.

“They should vote for the motion and stand up for those rural households who rely on turf to heat their homes."

