MacManus Hails Success of Kilbeggan Distillery

MacManus Hails Success of Kilbeggan Distillery

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has hailed the success of Kilbeggan Distillery and the key role it has played in economic development and attracting tourism in the local area. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after visiting the Distillery recently alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Sorca Clarke TD.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was delighted to visit Kilbeggan Distillery recently alongside my colleague Sorca Clarke. It is a great facility with a fantastic visitors experience and it is easy to see why it has become such a popular destination for tourists.”



“The local community played a key role in the restoration of the business and it is great to see that it has brought enormous benefits to the local area in terms of tourism and economic development. It has provided a boost to employment in the local area with the employment of staff at the distillery itself and also through spin-off benefits for other local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.”



“It highlights that there is much more to Ireland than just our cities and the Wild Atlantic Way, and it is vital that places like Westmeath are properly promoted by our national tourism bodies in order to encourage even more tourists into the local area.”



“They were optimistic that they would welcome a lot of visitors for the coming summer with events such as the Fleadh in Mullingar being held this year, and it is great to see this return to normality after two very difficult years for many businesses due to the pandemic.”



“I want to thank the Distillery for having us in Kilbeggan and I wish them continued success.” ENDS

Pictured at Kilbeggan Distillery are Chris MacManus MEP and Sorca Clarke TD

