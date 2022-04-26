Louise O’Reilly TD calls on Minister to back Sinn Féin Paid Domestic Violence Leave Bill

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman, to back her bill to deliver a statutory annual entitlement of up to 10 days’ domestic violence paid leave.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“This afternoon the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth heard from a number of stakeholders in relation to Sinn Féin’s Organisation of Working Time (Domestic Violence Leave) Bill 2020.

“The bill seeks to provide for a statutory annual entitlement of up to 10 days’ domestic violence paid leave.

“This provision would enable victims to take the necessary time off work they need to seek support, find accommodation or attend court in a structured and supported environment. It also addresses unpredictable absenteeism and reduced productivity for employers.

“Throughout the Committee, stakeholders and organisations who provide support for victims of domestic violence outlined their support for the bill.

“Indeed, Women’s Aid stated that ‘this Bill (which appears on the face of it) to have cross-party support – indeed why would it not – should be the legislation that Government supports. It cannot wait’.

“If we are to end the epidemic of domestic abuse in this state, we need a whole of society response that both supports and protects women, and a key element of this is delivering paid domestic violence leave.

“I am calling on Minister O’Gorman not to delay the matter any further and to work with me, and like stakeholders and support organisations, back the Organisation of Working Time (Domestic Violence Leave) Bill 2020.

“The message was clear at the Committee today – no delays, no excuses – victims and survivors need action now.”