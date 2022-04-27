Fund to reinvest money seized by CAB back into communities a step forward - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has welcomed news that a fund has been established that will see money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau invested back into communities.

Teachta Ward had the Proceeds of Crime (Investment in Disadvantaged Communities) (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed at second stage in the Oireachtas in July last year.

The Community Safety Innovation Fund that the Minister for Justice has announced will see €2 million of money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) redirected back into communities.

Teachta Ward said:

“I have received a response to a parliamentary question that confirms that €2 million of money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will be redirected back into communities.

“Sinn Féin has always advocated that any money seized by CAB should be ring-fenced and put back into communities to tackle disadvantage, and to fund prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services in the fight against drugs.

“This fund could also be used for local sports clubs, youth clubs, employment centres and other valuable services in our communities.

“Last July I had the Proceeds of Crime (Investment in Disadvantaged Communities) (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed at second stage in the Oireachtas. This Bill would see the money seized by CAB reinvested into the areas most affected by crime.

“The Community Safety Innovation Fund that the Minister has announced is a positive move forward. But the Minister must ensure that it goes into community groups who are on the front line of keeping our young people away from crime.

“It does not happen by accident that most of the money seized by CAB originates in areas that are highly disadvantaged.

“As a TD for Dublin Mid-West, I know the devastation these criminals have brought to working class communities right across Dublin and beyond.

“They shamelessly exploit the vulnerability and naivety of youth, and pressurise otherwise good people to make life-changing bad choices.

“They promise glitz and glamour but only deliver death and devastation.

“I represent Dublin Mid-West and grew up in north Clondalkin. Parts of my constituency have been ripped apart from drug use and crime over the years.

“I have seen whole families wiped out. We now have in some cases three generations from the one family addicted to drugs.

“This is not a failure by these families but more a symptom of years of systemic underinvestment in certain areas.”

The response to Teachta Ward's Parliamentary Question can be read here.