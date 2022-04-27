Concern expressed over Turkish assault on Kurds in Iraq - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs John Brady TD has expressed concern regarding Turkish incursions into northern Iraq in order to target Kurds.

Previous incursions by Turkey in the region have resulted in protests by the Iraqi government at the blatant disregard for the territorial integrity of Iraq.

The current assault has targeted Kurdish villages in the disputed region, with Jet fighter planes, attack drones, helicopters, and artillery.

The Wicklow TD said:

“It is important that the international community call Turkey to account over its assault of Iraqi Kurdistan, which began last week.

"It represents a further disregarding of the territorial integrity of a neighbouring state. Allegations that the civilian population are being targeting through the bombing of villages needs to be investigated.

"Kurdish leaders are accusing Turkey of taking advantage of the focus of US, NATO, and the EU on the war in Ukraine to launch their assault.

"It appears that Turkey has been successful in this regard, with the west remaining silent. This is only the latest incursion into northern Iraq by Turkey. Previous attacks have been strongly condemned by the Central government of Iraq.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney needs to ensure that Ireland uses its influence both at an EU level and on the UN Security Council to bring an end to the Turkish assault, and to ensure that the current round of violence does not further destabilise the region.”