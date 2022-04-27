Sinn Féin brings forward amendments to reduce cost of home heating oil and fuel – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has brought forward amendments on behalf of his party to financial motions that would reduce the cost of home heating oil, petrol and diesel in response to the cost of living crisis.

Speaking before the amendments are debated and voted on in the Dáil this evening, Teachta Doherty said:

“Tonight, Government has the opportunity to do the right thing.

“The Dáil will this evening debate and vote on Sinn Féin amendments that would reduce the cost of home heating oil, petrol and diesel for hard pressed families.

“Workers and families are under intense pressure as a result of the rising cost of energy.

“While the Government cannot insulate everyone from every price increase – they can and must do more.

“Sinn Féin has tabled amendments that would reduce the price of petrol by 13 cent per litre, and the price of diesel by 9 cent per litre.

“Crucially, it would reduce the price of home heating oil.

“A third of households heat their homes with oil, with the price more than doubling in the past year.

“Sinn Féin’s amendments would reduce the cost of a tank of home heating oil by €118 from Sunday.

“Unless this amendment passes, the Government will increase the price of home heating oil on Sunday with a carbon tax hike.

“Our amendments would also give the Government power to reduce VAT on home heating oil pending further negotiation with the Commission.

“If the Dáil supports these amendments, households will see the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil fall.

“We will call on all Dáil members and parties to support these crucial amendments to support workers and families.”