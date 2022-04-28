British Government proposals have serious implications for movement of non-Irish and non-British citizens in Ireland - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

At today’s meeting of the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Committee, Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile raised with Taoiseach Micheál Martin the British Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill and its serious implications for the free movement of people throughout Ireland.

Speaking after today’s Committee engagement with An Taoiseach, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“The British Government’s Nationality and Borders’ Bill has serious implications for the free movement of non-Irish and non-British citizens throughout Ireland.

“If passed, it has the potential to disrupt trade, tourism, education, healthcare and day-to-day life for many people.

“It will affect tourists and other visitors, non-Irish and non-British, who wish to travel from the south to the north and will also affect student and labour mobility.

“I was encouraged to hear An Taoiseach saying that he is engaging with the British Government to ensure that there are no restrictions on people’s movements in Ireland as a result of this Bill.

“I also agree with this view that it is ‘hard to comprehend how it (the Bill) got onto the table’.

“The Bill, if passed and implemented, will, for many people, mean a ‘hard border’ in Ireland – something we were told would not happen.”