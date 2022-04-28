Mark Ward TD welcomes progress in Pieta dual diagnosis treatment

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has welcomed that there has been progress in Pieta providing dual diagnosis treatment.

Dual diagnosis refers to people who present for treatment who have substance misuse and mental health conditions.

Teachta Ward said:

“It was confirmed to me by Pieta that they have made progress in providing a dual diagnosis service for those who have suicidal ideation/self-harm and issues of substance misuse.

“Pieta have told me that they are working closely with National Office of Suicide Prevention and HSE Operations to explore ways that they can an provide more targeted supports at groups that are at particularly high risk of suicide and self-harm, including those with substance use difficulties.

“They are aiming to develop a more collaborative relationship with statutory services and other voluntary services so that they can offer more integrated supports, especially where Pieta’s service could be strengthened by organisations with specialist skills in areas such as substance-use difficulties.

“I have been critical of Pieta in the past for not providing this service and I welcome the progress made but now the HSE and government must provide the supports Pieta needs to roll it out.

“I have had the Dual Diagnosis: No Wrong Door Bill pass first stage in the Oireachtas last year.

“People who have a dual diagnosis often fall between these gaps. Addiction and mental health often go hand in hand.

"An addiction may lead to the onset of mental health issues or a mental health issue can lead to people using substances as a coping mechanism.

“Because of the inadequacies in the state's mental health system, people can turn to drink and drugs to give calm to an anxious inner world.

“This is where problems can occur. The mental health problems remain, but are added to by addiction problems.”