Sinn Féin launch new Gaeltacht scholarship programme – Farrell

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell has welcomed the launch of a new Sinn Féin scholarship programme to help send young people to study at the Gaeltacht.

The Galway TD said:

“In line with our commitment to the revival of the language and to help regenerate the Summer Colleges, Sinn Féin are launching a new bursary scheme to send young people of all ages and abilities to study at the Gaeltacht.

“Sinn Féin believes in the creation of a truly bilingual society on this island. We want to see as many of our young people right across the island embrace the language and boost their speaking skills in the language.

“We also believe that our Gaeltacht Regions are key to helping our young people discover that heritage. Gaeltacht Summer colleges have seen young people fall in love with the language and culture for generations.

“To apply for these scholarships, please send your child’s name, age, address and course preference to [email protected] before 5pm on Friday 29th April 2022.”

Rann na Feirste, Co.Donegal - Cúrsa A – 5/06/2022-19/06/2022 – 2 Scholarships worth €450

Rann na Feirste, Co.Donegal – Cúrsa B – 20/06/2022-1/07/2022 – 2 Scholarships worth £330

Coláiste Mhachaire Rabhartaigh, Co.Donegal – Cúrsa C - 25.07.22 - 16.08.22 – 5 Scholarships worth £330

Coláiste Bhun an Inbhir, Co.Donegal – Cúrsa B - 03.07.22 - 24.07.22 –3 Scholarships worth £330

Coláiste Uí Chadhain, Co.Galway – 22.07.2022 – 13.08.2022 - 4 Scholarships worth €500,

Coláiste Inis Meáin, Aran Islands, Co.Galway – 20.06.2022 – 1.07.2022 - 3 Scholarships worth €400

Coláiste Cholumba, Co.Galway – Cúrsa C- 04.07.2022 – 17.07.2022 - 2 Scholarships worth €400

Coláiste Cholumba, Co.Galway – Cúrsa D – 18.07.2022 – 31.07.2022 - 2 Scholarships worth €400